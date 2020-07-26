Man found dead after standoff with SWAT team in Lake View: Chicago police

A man was found dead Sunday evening when the SWAT team forced their way into an apartment in Lake View on the North Side.

SWAT officers were called about 6 p.m. after police were confronted by a man who then locked himself inside an apartment in the 500 block of West Aldine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The SWAT team entered the apartment over an hour later and found the man unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found the 38-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a suicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

Advertisement

MAN FOUND DEAD ON CTA TRAIN IN LAKE VIEW

THIEF TARGETS STORAGE UNITS IN LAKE VIEW

EXPLOSIVE SET OFF NEAR ATM AT LAKE VIEW BANK