Man found dead with multiple lacerations in Avondale, police say

The Brief A 39-year-old man was found dead with multiple lacerations early Tuesday in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. Police said no one is in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.



A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning in the Avondale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call for service around 1:49 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Kimball Avenue, where a person reported discovering an unresponsive man, police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he had sustained multiple lacerations to his body. He has not yet been identified.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.