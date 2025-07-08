Man found dead with multiple lacerations in Avondale, police say
CHICAGO - A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning in the Avondale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call for service around 1:49 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Kimball Avenue, where a person reported discovering an unresponsive man, police said.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he had sustained multiple lacerations to his body. He has not yet been identified.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.