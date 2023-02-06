Man involved in domestic disturbance dies after being pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

A man is dead after being pulled from the Des Plaines River in Joliet early Sunday.

At 3:39 a.m.,, Joliet police officers responded to Heritage Place Apartments located at 400 N. Buff St. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they determined that a woman had been battered by her 51-year-old boyfriend, police said.

A short time later, officers overheard a male voice yelling for help. The voice appeared to be coming from the Des Plaines River.

Officers converged on the west wall of the Des Plaines River to try and locate the individual.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Joliet Fire Department also responded to the scene and launched a boat into the water, police said.

An unresponsive male was located and recovered from the river. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man recovered from the river was the same man involved in the earlier disturbance at Heritage Place Apartments.

Officers determined that the man commented about jumping into the river during the disturbance.

The ID of the man and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.