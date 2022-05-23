Man killed, another wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police say the two men were on foot in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when a silver-colored sedan drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

A 43-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head, back and legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Nobody is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.