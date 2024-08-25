Man killed, another wounded in Logan Square shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said the victims were standing on the street in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when shots were fired.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the head. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A 19-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police said a female victim suffered minor injuries from broken glass.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.