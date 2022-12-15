Man pistol-whipped, carjacked in Bucktown

A 47-year-old man was hit in the back of the head with a pistol before two men stole his car in Bucktown Wednesday night.

Police say around 10:10 p.m. the victim was getting out of his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue when the offenders attacked him.

The offenders demanded the victim's car, keys and wallet while holding him at gunpoint.

One of the suspects fled in the victim's car and the other drove of in a gray Jeep Cherokee.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's in good condition.

The offender got away. Area Five detectives are investigating.