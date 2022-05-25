Man sentenced to 17 years for sexually assaulting child he knew

article

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a child.

In March, Rene Cuanetl was found guilty by a Kane County jury of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In October 2018, Kane County prosecutors presented evidence that showed Cuanetl sexually assaulted a victim he knew, who was younger than 13.

The sentence includes 14 years for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and three years for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse, authorities said.

Cuanetl is required by law to serve at least 85 percent of the 14-year sentence and is eligible for day-for-day credit for the 3-year sentence.

Cuanetl receives credit for 937 days served in the Kane County jail.

He will also be required to register for life as a sexual offender, authorities said.