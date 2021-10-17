Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and wounded in Kennedy Expressway shooting Sunday morning

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police found a man, 29, with serious gunshot wounds on the Ontario feeder ramp westbound near the I-90/94 split at 2 a.m.

The passenger was not hurt.

Shots were apparently fired from another car on the westbound feeder ramp.

All lanes were reopened about three hours later.

There have been more than 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year. Illinois State Police have installed license plate reader cameras in hopes of identifying suspects.

