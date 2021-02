A man was shot while driving Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:20 a.m., the 28-year-old was driving in the 7700 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.