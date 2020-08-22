Man shot in the chest in West Garfield Park

A 53-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in West Garfield Park.

He was on the sidewalk about 1:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street when he head gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

POLICE SEARCH FOR CAR WANTED IN WEST GARFIELD PARK HIT-AND-RUN

CHILD AMONG FOUR SHOT IN WEST GARFIELD PARK

MAN SHOT WHILE RIDING BICYCLE IN WEST GARFIELD PARK