Man shot in the hand in Austin on the West Side

By STMWIRE
Published 
Austin
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was shot Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was shot in the hand about 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

