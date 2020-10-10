Man shot in the hand in Austin on the West Side

A man was shot Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was shot in the hand about 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

TAILGATE EVENT IN AUSTIN BRINGS TOGETHER CPD, RESIDENTS

BOY, 9, DIES AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING HIMSELF IN AUSTIN

POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN GREEN LINE ROBBERY