Man shot multiple times in East Garfield Park

A 40-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:55 a.m. he was in the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard, when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Cook County Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

