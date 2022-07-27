Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday inside a vehicle that crashed in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side.

The 34-year-old man was traveling inside a car about 1:10 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Hoxie Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago Police said.

The car then struck two parked vehicles, police said.

He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the torso, but was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.