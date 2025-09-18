Man shoved CTA rider onto train tracks downtown: police

article

The Brief David Norris, 42, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing a 51-year-old man onto the Washington Blue Line tracks Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested in the Loop and faces additional aggravated battery charges, with a detention hearing set for Thursday. Hours later, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times on a Blue Line train near the Cicero station and is in fair condition.



A man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a CTA rider onto the train tracks Wednesday afternoon in the Loop.

What we know:

David Norris, 42, allegedly pushed a 51-year-old man off the Washington Blue Line platform and onto the train tracks, according to Chicago police.

Norris was arrested just before 5 p.m. in the Loop. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

Police have not said whether the victim suffered any injuries in the attack.

What's next:

Norris has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

CTA Blue Line stabbing

Dig deeper:

Hours after Norris was taken into custody, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed several times while riding a CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's West Side.

The woman was riding the train around 12:30 a.m. when several people started arguing with her near the Cicero station, according to police.

The argument escalated into a fight and one of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her several times before fleeing.

The victim got off the train at the Oak Park station and was taken by paramedics to Loyola Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.