Man steals rideshare car, crashes it in the Loop after punching bystander

A man stole a rideshare car and crashed it Wednesday morning in the Loop.

Police say a 29-year-old man saw the suspect arguing with someone around 4:44 a.m.

The man tried to break up the argument when the offender punched him in the face. The suspect then got into his waiting rideshare.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, left the car when the suspect got in. The passenger then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive off, but crashed the car in the 100 block of North Clark Street.

The suspect then ran westbound on Randolph Street.

The victims declined EMS. No one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.