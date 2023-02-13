Man suffering from gunshot wounds dropped off at Lurie Children's Hospital

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a children's hospital early Monday in downtown Chicago.

The man, whose age was unknown, was dropped off at Lurie Children's Hospital by someone in a black sedan around 2:30 a.m. to be treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the left hand, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Three detectives are investigating.