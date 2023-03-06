Man wanted for soliciting child in Rogers Park: 'I'm going to take you'

Police are looking for a man who solicited a girl last week in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The man approached two girls, 14 and 15, at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 27 at 6725 N. Clark St., and said in Spanish "You look sexy. I want to hire you. You should come work for me," according police.

The victim replied with their ages.

The man then said, "Next time I see you, I'm going to take you."

While they were talking, the man blocked the victims' path, however, the girls were able to escape.

The suspect is described as a male white Hispanic between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

He had a red bump near his lip, crooked teeth and a high-pitched voice.

The suspect was also seen pushing a shopping cart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.