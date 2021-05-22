Man who allegedly attacked women downtown had 138 rounds of ammo and a rifle, prosecutors say

article

A man accused of strolling through downtown Chicago while carrying a rifle and attacking two women earlier this week had dozens of rounds of ammunition on him when he was arrested, prosecutors said Saturday.

Torey Jones also allegedly pointed the rifle at officers who confronted him about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Wabash, though no shots were fired, Cook County prosecutors said.

The 29-year-old was arrested after a brief foot chase and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Chicago police.

He was ordered held on $250,00 bail in court Saturday.

Jones’ mini-spree allegedly began about 9:45 a.m. near Wabash Avenue and Randolph Street when he hit a 19-year-old woman in the back of the head with the muzzle end of the rifle, prosecutors said.

The attack was unprovoked, and Jones pointed the gun at the woman before walking away, prosecutors said.

Minutes later, he allegedly pointed the rifle at a 30-year-old woman who was in her car in the first block of East Randolph and demanded she get out of her vehicle, prosecutors said.

A witness saw the attack and screamed, causing Jones to flee the scene, prosecutors said. Officers responded and confronted Jones, who allegedly pointed the rifle at them before throwing it on the ground and running away, prosecutors said. The loaded gun was later recovered underneath a vehicle.

Officers recovered 138 rounds of live .22-caliber bullets after searching Jones, prosecutors said. His Kel-Tec PLR-22 rifle allegedly was equipped with an extended magazine.

Jones was previously convicted on drugs and weapons charges, prosecutors said. A public defender said he lives by himself in Chicago.

Jones is due back in court May 28.