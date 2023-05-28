Man wounded when he shoots at a concealed carry holder, and that guy shoots back

A suspect was wounded on Sunday when he shot at a concealed carry holder, and that guy shot back.

Chicago police said the suspect, 21, approached the concealed carry license holder on West Ford City near South Kostner in West Lawn around 6:22 p.m.

The suspect opened fire.

The 24-year-old concealed carry license holder shot back and hit the suspect in the thigh.

The suspect was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and was also taken into custody.

Chicago police said the victim is not in custody and is a valid FOID/CCL holder. His gun was recovered on the scene.