Chicago's Mandala South Asian Performing Arts celebrates 10 years

The Brief Mandala South Asian Performing Arts is celebrating 10 years of bringing traditional and contemporary South Asian dance and art to Chicago. The organization says it aims to "build bridges" between traditional arts and contemporary life. An anniversary celebration is being held at Primitive on Thursday, April 10.



The sights and sounds of traditional and modern Indian dance will soon fill a Chicago gallery and showroom featuring one-of-a-kind objects from all over the world.

Celebrating South Asian culture

What you should know:

"Primitive" in the West Loop is hosting the 10th anniversary celebration of "Mandala South Asian Performing Arts."

The MacArthur Award-winning organization offers "evocative dance, theater and musical arts of South Asia" ranging from everything from "classical to contemporary," according to its website.

"My background is in classical Indian dance," said Pranita Nayar, the artistic director at Mandala. "But when I founded the organization, it was meant as a platform to promote the evolving traditions, how the tradition of Indian dance is moving forward."

"Beyond dance and live music we’re going to have carefully curated hors d’oeuvres by J & L Catering, specialty cocktails mixed by Cocktails Nirvana reflecting the flavors of South Asia, and scents and perfumes. It’s going to be a total sensory experience," said Nayar. "We call it ‘Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow.’"

What's next:

It takes place on Thursday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Primitive at 130 North Jefferson Street. Tickets start at $250 and can be purchased at Mandalaarts.org.