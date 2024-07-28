Man's body recovered from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

A man's body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon, prompting an investigation.

His body was found at 12:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of S DuSable Lake Shore Drive, not far from 31st Street Beach, according to Chicago police.

The man's body was pulled from the water by the CPD Marine Unit and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity and age have not been released.

It's unknown if this is the same boater who was reported missing Friday at 31st Street Harbor after a boat crashed and capsized.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.