Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar coming to Chicago this holiday season

Mariah Carey is bringing the holiday magic to Chicago!

For the first time ever, an official Mariah Carey holiday bar is set to open downtown this November.

Set to take place at the Commons Club in Virgin Hotels Chicago, this holiday event will feature life-sized photo ops, holiday-themed cocktails crafted with Black Irish liqueur and chances to sing along to Mariah’s biggest Christmas hits, including the classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."

General admission starts at $20 per person and includes a 90-minute reservation and a signature Black Irish cocktail.

Event Details:

Dates : Nov. 15 – Dec. 29

Times : Multiple time slots available daily

Location : Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL

Age: 21+ only

Tickets are on sale now.