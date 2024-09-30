Mary J. Blige coming to Chicago for 2025 tour with NE-YO and Mario

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, and Oscar-nominated artist Mary J. Blige announced her 2025 tour this week.

"The For My Fans Tour," featuring special guests NE-YO and Mario, will kick off on March 1, 2025, and span 27 cities, including a stop at Chicago’s United Center on Friday, March 14.

The tour announcement comes as Blige’s new album, Gratitude, is set to be released on Nov. 15.

"I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all the love and support they have given me throughout the years," Blige said in a statement. "This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I’m in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album Gratitude on November 15 ahead of this tour is really special to me."

In addition to her tour and new album, Blige will also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class on Oct. 19 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Mary J, Blige performs during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 1 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The full tour can be found below: