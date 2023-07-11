Massive apartment fire breaks out in McHenry

Officials are investigating after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in McHenry.

The two-alarm fire started before 4 a.m. and spread to eight different units at Fawn Ridge Apartments, 1941 N. Orleans St. Roughly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Displaced residents in the affected units were provided emergency shelter by The Red Cross.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Residents told FOX 32 they believe the fire started on the balcony of one of the apartments before spreading.

"It was on fire. We came out here and we saw the entire roof was aflame. We grabbed our pets and just went to my car and we just waited. Firemen told us that it was going to spread to our apartment but luckily they got it under control before then so we were really lucky," Bronwyn Loughlin said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury. A firefighter and resident were also treated at the scene

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.