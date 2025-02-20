WATCH LIVE: Massive fire on Chicago's South Side draws heavy response
CHICAGO - A massive fire on Chicago's South Side has drawn a heavy response from first responder crews.
What we know:
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near 112th Street and Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.
Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the building and multiple fire crews were responding.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.