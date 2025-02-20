WATCH LIVE: Massive fire on Chicago's South Side draws heavy response

A massive fire on Chicago's South Side has drawn a heavy response from first responder crews.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near 112th Street and Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the building and multiple fire crews were responding.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Massive fire on Chicago's South Side draws heavy response (FOX 32 )

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.