Massive Joliet scrapyard fire extinguished after more than 20 hours

The Brief A fire at the BL Duke – Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard began around 2:17 p.m. Friday and was extinguished just before 11 a.m. Saturday, lasting more than 20 hours. The blaze involved a scrap pile of metal, wood, and possibly plastic, measuring an acre and standing 50 feet tall, with no hazardous materials or injuries reported. Multiple fire departments responded, initially facing limited water access before drafting water directly from the Des Plaines River; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A massive blaze at a Joliet scrapyard that lasted more than 20 hours has been extinguished.

The fire began around 2:17 p.m. Friday at BL Duke – Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard, located at 2 Genstar Lane, and was put out just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters reported that the blaze involved a large scrap pile containing metal, wood, and possibly some plastic. The fire measured an acre in size and stood 50 feet tall. No hazardous materials were involved, officials said.

Air quality was also not being impacted as a result of the fire.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Large fire erupts at Joliet scrapyard (FOX 32 )

Crews from multiple fire departments fought the flames overnight. Initially, firefighters had limited access to water.

"The initial water supply was a coordination of mutual aid tankers, but later, sole water supply was drafted directly from the Des Plaines River," Lockport Fire Chief John O'Connor said in a press release.

Bristol Kendal Fire Protection District, Elwood Fire Protection District, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and several others assisted in the fire response.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

