Body found in Bronzeville • Massive sinkhole on soccer field • Carol Stream officers won't face charges

Isaac Goodlow shooting: Carol Stream police officers won't face charges, prosecutors say

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – The Carol Stream police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Isaac Goodlow in February 2024 will not face charges.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced the decision not to pursue criminal charges on Wednesday, after a nearly four-month-long investigation.

"Every case involving the use of deadly force by a police officer, whether on or off duty, must be carefully and thoroughly investigated. Such scrutiny is required to ensure the protection of the civil rights of those involved and to maintain the public’s confidence in law enforcement," Berlin said.

Carol Stream Police Officer Daniel Pfingston fatally shot Goodlow in the early hours of Feb. 3. Officers were called to the Villagebrook Apartments located at 260 E. Saint Charles Road at 4:16 a.m. after Goodlow allegedly got into an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend.

