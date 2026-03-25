Mayor Johnson vetoes pause to subminimum wage hike for tipped workers

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to announce his plan to veto the City Council's effort to pause an increase to the subminimum wage for tipped workers. In 2023, progressives on the council voted to gradually raise the subminimum wage to eventually equal the city's standard minimum wage. But restaurant and business groups argued the increased costs have hurt local employers and led to increased menu prices.



Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday announced he will veto a City Council measure to reverse the phasing out of the subminimum wage for tipped workers.

Johnson's veto potentially sets up another contentious vote in City Council to override his move. The City Council needs at least a two-thirds majority, or 34 votes, to override a mayoral veto.

Last week's vote to keep the subminimum wage passed 30-18.

The backstory:

At last week’s City Council meeting, a majority of aldermen voted to essentially maintain the subminimum wage, which was in the process of being phased out by legislation passed back in 2023.

As of this year, tipped workers made an hourly wage that was 76% of the city’s standard hourly wage of $16.60, or about $12.62 per hour. That percentage was going to increase every year until it matched the standard hourly wage.

When the gradual increase was initially passed, the subminimum wage was only at 60% of the standard minimum wage. The 2023 ordinance called for a match of 100% of the regular minium wage on July 1, 2028.

Johnson and his progressive allies have argued against the move.

Raise the Floor Alliance, a Chicago nonprofit that advocates for lower-wage workers, argued in a news release that keeping the subminimum wage "sets a dangerous precedent that when labor groups come to the table and make good-faith compromises with business groups—including a gradual phase-out plan—corporate interests will take advantage and renege on their word."

The mayor’s office has also pointed out that tipped workers are disproportionately women, Black, and Latino, so they would benefit from a higher minimum wage.

The other side:

But restaurant and bar owners and other advocates from the city’s business sector argued that increasing the subminimum wage was hurting their bottom lines and forcing them to raise prices and reduce hours for their workers to accommodate the added costs.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, has argued that no tipped workers actually make less than the minimum wage by law. If a tipped worker does not make enough in tips to make the city’s hourly minimum wage, their employer is required to make up the difference.

Over the weekend, Toia told Fox Chicago that if the mayor vetoes the City Council’s change to the law, that will result in "less jobs and less opportunities" for businesses in Chicago.

What's next:

The next full City Council meeting is scheduled for April 15.