Maywood man allegedly killed Chicago man and ran from officers

A Maywood man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly gunning down a Chicago man in the west suburb.

On July 22, 2023, Maywood police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 17th Ave. and Maywood Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located 43-year-old Decarlos C. Armstrong lying in the street bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

While investigating the shooting, police say detectives learned that 37-year-old Jhavell G. Moore was involved in the incident. He was located at a gas station nearby, but fled on foot when officers approached.

Jhavell G. Moore | Maywood Police Department

After a brief chase, Moore was taken into custody and two guns were recovered, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Maywood police at 708-368-4131, or the anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.