McDonald's 'Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour' celebrates Juneteenth in Chicago

The 18th annual McDonald's Inspiration Celebration took place at New Life Covenant Church Southeast on Wednesday.

The sold-out show, titled "I Got Away," featured some of the top contemporary names in Gospel music, including Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon, and Pastor Mike Jr.

At 7 p.m., when gospel recording artist Deitrick Haddon hit the stage, fans went wild, clapping, dancing, and capturing the moment with their cellphones.

The event is sponsored by McDonald's Black and Positively Golden Movement, which fosters community through positivity and empowerment.