McHenry County residents warned of scam calls posing as sheriff's office employees

A phone scam targeting McHenry County residents is using fake threats and impersonating sheriff's office employees, officials warn.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office warned residents of the scam on social media on Friday.

According to deputies, the scammers are using the names of real employees at the sheriff's office and demanding victims call back urgently.

The scammers may claim there’s a warrant for the victim’s arrest or that they missed a jury summons, authorities said, before attempting to obtain personal information.

"As a reminder, you will never be contacted by a police department via phone claiming you have a warrant or asking for payment," the sheriff's office said. "If you receive a call like this, simply hang up the phone."

Residents are also encouraged by the sheriff's office to warn elderly friends and family members about the scam.

To hear what one of the scam calls may sound like, listen to the video below:

For more information about the scam, or to make a report, contact the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.