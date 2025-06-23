2 drivers hurt, 1 seriously, in McHenry County crash, officials say

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Two drivers were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Route 14 and Bunker Hill Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

What we know:

Around 10 a.m., crews responded to the scene for a reported crash in which a victim was entrapped inside their car.

First responders found a crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car with heavy damage about a half-mile north of the intersection on Route 14.

The passenger car overturned, trapping its driver inside. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The person had serious injuries and was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford for further treatment.

The driver of the semi was evaluated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The semi was not hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.