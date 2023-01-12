McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'

The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban.

Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."

He's not the only one unhappy with the ban. Illinois gun store owners like Roger Krahl of R Guns in Carpentersville are fired up.

"This law is blatantly unconstitutional," says Krahl.

Sheriff Tadelman says part of his duty as an elected official is to protect the rights of citizens in Mchenry County and one of those rights is to bear arms.

He said he takes his responsibility as Sheriff "with the utmost seriousness."

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office as a whole will not be checking to see that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, and will not arrest or house law-abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of the new act, the statement said.

The Kane County Sheriff released a statement on Thursday also addressing the new ban.

Sheriff Ron Hain said he has "several concerns." Hain says Illinois had some of the most restrictive gun laws prior to this new law, but they did little to stop gun violence.

He foresees an increase in illegal firearm trafficking and that the state should shift its focus to expanding mental health services.

"The bottom line is that those with severe mental health issues who wish to do harm or those involved in criminal activity will continue to disregard any law in an effort to obtain a firearm," Hain said.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office will investigate and charge those who illegally possess firearms, but it will not proactively investigate FOID car-holding gun owners.