McHenry County woman charged in fatal Fox Lake hit-and-run

A Spring Grove woman has been arrested nearly two months after allegedly striking and killing a man with her vehicle in Fox Lake.

On May 29, 2023, police in the northwest suburbs responded to a crash near Wilmot Road and Paddock Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious 39-year-old North Chicago man who was on the roadway and not breathing.

An investigation revealed the man's vehicle got stuck in a ditch, and he was outside his car when he was hit by a passing motorist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the passing motorist was later identified as 27-year-old Brittany Marble. She's been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors.

No further information was immediately available.