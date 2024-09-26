Francis Ford Coppola returns to cinema with self-funded epic 'Megalopolis'

More than half a century after director Francis Ford Coppola took the world by storm with his masterpiece "The Godfather," the five-time Oscar winning storyteller returns to the big screen this weekend with his new dramatic epic "Megalopolis."

Coppola spent $120 million of his own money to bring the film to life, after spending decades trying to get it off the ground.

The iconic director sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back over his incredible career – but to our surprise, had little recollection of what is, perhaps, the most famous line from his entire career:

"I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse," as spoken by Marlon Brando in "The Godfather."

"That moment is not one of the stellar moments in it," Coppola said of the line. "Because we knew by then that expression from the novel had become a famous line."

Francis Ford Coppola’s "Megalopolis" opens in theaters Friday.