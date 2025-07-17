'Messi Experience' draws big crowds in Chicago

The Brief The Messi Experience is open in Chicago, the only U.S. city hosting the exhibit. The interactive tour takes visitors through Messi’s journey from Argentina to soccer stardom. The exhibit runs through September at 2367 W. Logan Blvd.



The Messi Experience in Chicago, the only American city for this attraction, is scoring big with soccer fans big and small.

What we know:

It’s a personal tour through Lionel Messi’s days as a boy growing up in Argentina, to world domination as the greatest of all time. It’s immersive, interactive and is scoring well with the crowds.

Just ask an expert, like 8-year-old Silas Nellis, who is definitely a fan.

"He was in his prime in 2014. Was not that tall but really good. My opinion, the best," he said. "I’m on a traveling team, been playing four years."

Nellis wore a Barcelona jersey to the exhibit and says it's his favorite club.

Along the way, Messi—via video—invites players to work toward their goals. They get a locker room pep talk and get to step into a stadium to the roar of adoring fans.

Sebastian Diericx de ten Hamme, of PRIMO Entertainment, said players can kick around in different ways.

"They hit the gold boot and Messi appears. It’s super fun," he said.

Dig deeper:

Messi himself helped design the exhibit and wanted to include the part of his history where he lost his drive in 2016 and took a step back from playing for Argentina’s national team. Children wrote to him, asking him to return.

Diericx said the message is, "Not everything is easy, even for a superstar like Messi. He had to train. He says anybody can make it, but you have to train and grow and take care of yourself. It’s a positive message for young athletes. It doesn’t matter how big, just be the best you can be."

The tour ends in a play area that simulates Messi’s backyard, a place where parents can relax and enjoy food and drinks, while players can continue to play.

Check it out:

The Messi Experience is located at 2367 W. Logan Blvd. through September.