Metra adds extra trains for Pride Parade on June 30

Metra announced this week that it will add trains to its Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West lines on Sunday, June 30 to accommodate attendees of Chicago's 53rd Annual Pride Parade.

Union Pacific (UP) West Line Adjustments:

Extra Trains: One additional inbound and one additional outbound train will be added.

Schedule Modifications: Inbound Train #504, departing Elburn at 8:25 a.m., will now run express from College Avenue to Ogilvie. An added train will start from College Avenue at 9:07 a.m., stopping at all stations except Maywood and Kedzie, and arriving at Ogilvie at 10:10 a.m. One extra outbound train will leave Ogilvie at 6:30 p.m.

Track Project Impact: Four inbound trains later in the morning will begin at West Chicago, skipping Elburn, La Fox, and Geneva due to a Union Pacific track project. Outbound trains leaving Ogilvie at 8:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m., and 2:40 p.m. will terminate at West Chicago.

Union Pacific (UP) North Line Adjustments:

Extra Trains: One additional inbound and one additional outbound train will be added.

Schedule Modifications: Train #810, departing Kenosha at 8:34 a.m., will run express from Winnetka to Ravenswood and Ravenswood to Ogilvie, bypassing Clybourn. An added train will originate from Winnetka at 9:48 a.m., stopping at all stations to Ogilvie and arriving at 10:40 a.m. One extra outbound train will depart Ogilvie at 7:35 p.m., making all stops to Waukegan.

The BNSF Line expanded its Sunday service in April, adding 16 trains, which will also support those attending the parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Road and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), proceeding south on Broadway, Halsted, east on Belmont, and then south to Diversey. The route is accessible via CTA connections from all five downtown Chicago train stations.

For detailed schedules and more information, visit metra.com.

For more on the parade route, check pridechicago.org.