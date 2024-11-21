Ride Metra for less: Special passes available for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Metra is offering special one-day passes for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The $7 tickets, which allow unlimited travel throughout the day, are available for purchase on-board, at vending machines or through the Ventra App.

The tickets will be valid for travel in any direction, through any zone, and at any time on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) and Nov. 29 (Black Friday).

"Thanksgiving is a time meant to be spent with family, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Metra customers to visit their loved ones and start holiday preparations," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

In addition to the $7 one-day pass, Metra is extending its Family Fares program through Thanksgiving. This means that up to three children aged 11 and under can ride for free with each fare-paying adult.

On Thanksgiving Day, Metra trains will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. There will be no service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor and SouthWest Service lines.

Regular weekday service will resume the following day, Friday, Nov. 29, to accommodate the influx of Black Friday shoppers.