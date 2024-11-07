High-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member indicted on drug charge

The Brief A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted Jose Angel Canobbio Inzunza, a high-ranking member of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, on a drug conspiracy charge for allegedly working with cartel leaders to manufacture and import drugs into the U.S. Canobbio Inzunza is accused of serving as a top advisor and security chief to Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, son of "El Chapo," and leading a security group that supported drug trafficking operations.



A high-ranking member of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago on a drug conspiracy charge.

According to the federal indictment, Jose Angel Canobbio Inzunza allegedly conspired with Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and his brothers to manufacture and import drugs like cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine into the U.S.

The Guzman Salazar brothers, known as the "Chapitos" and sons of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, allegedly relied on Canobbio Inzunza to lead a security group, Los Chimales, which facilitated the cartel’s drug trafficking operations.

In addition to running cartel security, Canobbio Inzunza also allegedly served as principal advisor and lieutenant to Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, according to the indictment.

Canobbio Inzunza, 44, was charged with drug conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Canobbio Inzunza is currently believed to be in Mexico where he is wanted on a U.S. arrest warrant.

The indictment is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation, which coordinates efforts across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug trafficking organizations.

