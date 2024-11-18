Expand / Collapse search

Mia Henry: Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  November 18, 2024 7:49am CST
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Mia Henry was last seen near 2727 W Congress Pkwy on Wednesday, Nov. 13. She was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a small black backpack. 

Police said Henry is 5-foot-3 and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.

