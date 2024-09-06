'Hollywood Ripper' faces charges in 1993 Glenview murder of Tricia Pacaccio

The Brief Convicted serial killer Michael Gargiulo appeared in a suburban courtroom, accused of a 1993 fatal stabbing.

Convicted serial killer Michael Gargiulo, known in California as the "Hollywood Ripper," appeared in a Skokie courtroom Friday, facing charges related to a 1993 fatal stabbing in Glenview.

Gargiulo, 48, is accused of killing 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio outside her home in the summer of 1993.

Pacaccio was found stabbed 12 times after coming home from spending time with friends. The murder shook the suburban neighborhood, and while Gargiulo was a suspect early on, DNA evidence didn’t connect him to the case until the early 2000s. By that time, Gargiulo had moved to California, where he gained infamy as the "Hollywood Ripper" for the murders of two women and the attempted murder of a third.

On Friday, Gargiulo, now walking with a cane and wearing sunglasses, appeared in court as the Cook County State's Attorney's Office began presenting their case. Assistant State's Attorney Ethan Holland recounted statements from witnesses who recalled Gargiulo making disturbing admissions about the Pacaccio murder.

"Witness B, who came forward after watching a 48 hour television program featuring the murder, stated Gargiulo told him that he had stabbed the girl and had a body back in Chicago. Similarly, Witness C indicated that Gargiulo had relayed to him that he had, quote, buried the bi**h, end quote. When pressed by Witness C to tell the truth, Gargiulo said that he was only kidding and that he had actually, quote, left the bi**h on the step for dead, end quote," said Ethan Holland, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney.

One witness told prosecutors Gargiulo had boasted about the crime, while another witness said Gargiulo made chilling comments, claiming to have "left her on the step for dead."

Pacaccio’s mother was present in the courtroom but chose not to speak on camera.

Gargiulo is being held without bond and is due back in court on September 20.