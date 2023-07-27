Exclusive Michael Jordan memorabilia available at mobile store in Wrigleyville

Wrigleyville is baseball heaven for many, but through Saturday there is one street corner that is all MJ.

"We're here to celebrate Michael Jordan's 25th anniversary of his last championship and really just want to showcase a lot of the great authentic memorabilia," said Gabe Garcia the Director of Upper Deck Authenticated.

A mobile memorabilia store is located at Clark and Patterson and inside you can see a dozen or so authentic items signed by the one and only Michael Jordan.

That includes shoes, a basketball and even a piece of game used floor.

Upper Deck specializes in memorabilia and has set up this mobile spot while they are also out at the 43rd annual National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont this weekend.

Prices range $8,000 for the autographed basketball to $40,000 for retro high tops.

"Michael's been working with Upper Deck for 30 plus years so you can feel safe, that these autographed pieces are real, they're authentic," said Garcia.

Don’t think this is all Upper Deck has, they have some big reveals this weekend that are nearing $100,000. That’s happening at the convention in Rosemont all weekend.