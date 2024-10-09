Michael Madigan trial: Prospective jurors questioned on political opinions

Jury selection is underway for the corruption trial of Michael Madigan, with prospective jurors being questioned about their history in Chicago, associations and political opinions.

Madigan, once the most powerful politician in Illinois, arrived at the courthouse early, walking in with his attorney.

Now 82 years old, he holds the record as the longest-serving leader of any state legislature in history.

Also on trial is Madigan's associate, lobbyist Michael McClain, who faces charges in some of the 23 counts of racketeering, conspiracy and bribery.

As Speaker of the House for decades, Madigan built an extensive political network, which prosecutors refer to as the "Madigan Enterprise."

They allege that he used his office for personal gain. The case is linked to a bribery scandal involving Commonwealth Edison, and will include recorded conversations from former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis, who cooperated with the FBI.

Prosecutors claim Madigan pushed legislation in exchange for jobs and contracts for his friends and family.

The jury will ultimately decide whether Madigan's actions, often considered part of the "Chicago Way," were criminal.

During jury selection, some potential jurors acknowledged familiarity with the case and Madigan but stated they could set aside their political opinions to serve. However, one prospective juror expressed the belief that "all lobbyists and politicians are crooked."