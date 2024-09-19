Jury deadlock leads to mistrial in AT&T bribery case tied to Mike Madigan

The Brief A federal judge declared a mistrial in the bribery case of former AT&T executive Paul La Schiazza after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. La Schiazza is accused of bribery linked to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Prosecutors may decide to retry the case, with a hearing set for next Tuesday.



A federal judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the bribery case of former AT&T executive Paul La Schiazza, after the jury informed the court it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury foreman sent a note to the judge stating, "we believe there is no possibility of coming to a unanimous verdict," leading to the mistrial declaration.

La Schiazza faced multiple counts of bribery, accused of conspiring to offer a lobbyist with ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan a job in exchange for favorable legislation. The legislation allegedly had the potential to save AT&T millions of dollars.

Defense attorneys argued that La Schiazza’s actions were part of legal lobbying, a routine practice in which private interests try to influence political decisions, particularly with powerful figures like Madigan.

The case is considered a prelude to the upcoming federal corruption trial against Madigan, who faces charges related to alleged schemes to pass favorable legislation for ComEd in exchange for jobs for allies. Madigan’s trial is set to begin next month.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday to determine whether prosecutors will retry the case.