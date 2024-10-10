Michael Madigan trial: Potential jurors questioned about possible biases

The Brief Jury selection is ongoing in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Attorneys are assessing whether potential jurors can remain unbiased despite their familiarity with Madigan’s name. Jurors were questioned about their work life, government interactions, and views on politics during the process.



Jury selection in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan entered its second day as attorneys and the judge work to determine whether potential jurors can remain impartial in a case that has captured public attention.

Many in the jury pool are already familiar with Madigan’s name, which has prompted careful questioning about any potential bias.

Madigan, who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving leader of any state house, arrived at court amid a process that involved questioning potential jurors under oath. Those being considered for the trial were asked about their work life, their interactions with government, and what they already knew about the high-profile case against Madigan and co-defendant, lobbyist Michael McClain.

Madigan is charged with 23 counts of corruption, conspiracy, and bribery.

One of the questions posed to jurors centered around whether they had ever been recommended for a job or promotion, as prosecutors have built their case around claims that Madigan used his political power to benefit himself and his associates.

One juror remarked, "There goes another corrupt politician," when asked about their impression of Madigan.

Outside the courthouse, Madigan remained courteous and composed as the jury selection process continued. The pool of potential jurors comes from eight counties in northern Illinois, and they faced questions ranging from their favorite movies to whether they discuss politics at home.

Despite some familiarity with Madigan, many expressed confidence in their ability to serve on the three-month trial.