Michael Madigan's conviction: Will it curb political corruption in Illinois?

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was convicted of corruption charges. The conviction has prompted discussions on whether it will deter future political misconduct. Experts suggest the case could lead to new ethics reforms in Illinois.



Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was found guilty of corruption, marking the latest high-profile political conviction in Illinois.

Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual announced the verdict at the Dirksen Federal Building, emphasizing that "the citizens of Illinois have a right to honest, clean government."

What we know:

Madigan’s conviction follows a long line of corruption cases involving prominent Illinois politicians, including former governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich. His case has raised questions about the effectiveness of corruption prosecutions in deterring political misconduct.

Former FBI Agent Ross Rice, who worked on many of Illinois’ high-profile corruption cases, expressed skepticism about the impact of the conviction.

"It should send a message and the cases you referenced sent a message as well. The problem is elected officials in Illinois, for whatever reason, don’t hear that message or they don’t heed the warning," Rice said.

However, others believe the Madigan case may resonate more strongly because of his reputation as an untouchable political figure.

"Remember this is a guy who was supposedly so smart he didn’t use a cellphone. Didn’t communicate in certain ways," said former Illinois Republican Chair Pat Brady. "Nobody was going to catch him. Well, they did catch him."

The other side:

Despite skepticism, some experts said Madigan’s conviction could inspire reforms.

Former Chicago Alderman Dick Simpson, who has studied political corruption as a professor at UIC, believes the case may fuel efforts to strengthen state ethics laws.

"State government is even behind Chicago in the ethics laws that it has. And the state legislature has been purposely blocking them for decades," Simpson said.

What they're saying:

In response to the conviction, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, "Today’s partial conviction is an important message to anyone in government — or those thinking about public service — that if you choose corruption you will be found out, and you will be punished."

Brady noted that political dynamics in Washington could influence future corruption investigations.

"The only wild thing in this is there’s a new administration that’s taking a different view of corruption cases," Brady said, referencing President Donald Trump’s pardoning of Rod Blagojevich.

What's next:

The conviction has sparked renewed interest in political ethics and reform in Illinois.

Acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual assured the public that corruption investigations would continue.

"The federal government is out there. We’re actively looking for leads and we’re pursuing any sort of public corruption charge that comes our way," he said.