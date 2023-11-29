Midway International Airport unveils new concessions, restaurants

Chicago's Midway International Airport reached a significant milestone on Wednesday as it revealed new concessions and restaurants as part of its historic modernization program.

The revamped Central Market, marking the final major phase of the $400 million upgrades, is set to open soon, offering travelers an enhanced experience.

Located at the intersection of Concourses A and B, the expanded Central Market introduces a diverse range of options, including popular eateries like Connie's Pizza, M-Burger, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, and more. The project has substantially increased Midway's total concessions area from 40,000 square feet to over 70,000 square feet.

While this phase concludes, additional development is already in the works for 2024, with plans for several new retail and food and beverage locations.

One notable addition is the airport's first lounge, The Club MDW, expected to open in the Central Market next fall, further enhancing the amenities available to Midway travelers.