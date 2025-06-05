Midway begins $47M runway safety overhaul ahead of busy travel season

The Brief Midway International Airport has started a $47 million project to improve its main runway and safety systems. The construction includes repairs to Runway 13C/31C, intersecting taxiways, new lighting, and emergency access upgrades. Officials say the project was planned before a close call on the runway in February, and most work will happen at night.



Authorities call it the busiest square mile in aviation. It’s summer travel season and Midway International Airport is undergoing improvements in runway safety.

What we know:

The $47-millon rehabilitation of Runway 13C/31C includes repairing the main runway and its intersecting taxiways. They’ll install new runway guard lights and a roadway to support airport rescue and firefighting efforts in the event of an emergency.

This was planned long before the near collision captured on video in February. While attempting to land, a Southwest Airlines pilot saw a private plane crossing the runway. He pulled up and avoided catastrophe.

What they're saying:

Runway safety improvements come at a good time, as they go with all the other improvements inside the airport.

"Aside from the runway, there’s all the enhancements inside of the airport, in the concessions program and we’re excited to have people come through midway," said Elizabeth Granados-Perez, Deputy Aviation Commissioner.

Michael J. McMurray is the newly confirmed Aviation Commissioner.

"This project is a strategic investment in Midway’s infrastructure not just for today’s travel volume but for the demand and years ahead," he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in.

"Today is more than a launch; it is confirmation that we are building Midway toward a bright future. I look forward to the work and the growth through Midway’s 5-year capital plan," Johnson said.

Dig deeper:

To minimize the inconvenience of construction, most of the work will be done at night.