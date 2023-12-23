Migrants dropped off by bus in Fox River Grove after being told they were in Chicago: officials

A bus full of migrants was dropped off in Fox River Grove overnight after being told they had arrived in Chicago.

The group of 38 migrants, who were transported from Texas, were taken to a Fox River Grove Metra station just after midnight on Saturday, officials say.

The migrants were told they had arrived in Chicago before they got off of the bus.

Police helped provide the migrants with access to a warming shelter for the night. At 7 a.m., arrangements were then made for the migrants to obtain Metra train tickets to continue to Chicago.

"The Village will continue to coordinate with McHenry County EMA regarding the potential for future migrant transports to FRG," officials said in a statement. "FRG is not the only collar county municipality grappling with such situations. Several other communities have encountered similar challenges, highlighting the need for a coordinated regional approach to ensure the safety and well-being of migrants and residents alike."

Village officials say they're working to ensure the safety of any migrants that arrive and will help them get to Chicago, where more resources are available.

This comes on the heels of a similar incident in Kankakee County, where a busload of migrants was dropped off at a gas station on Friday, also under the impression that they had arrived in Chicago.

Law enforcement arranged transportation for the migrants to make their way to Midway Airport through a local bus company.

The City of Chicago recently announced harsher penalties for bus drivers who drop off migrants to various suburbs without any notification of their arrival.

Some of these penalties include fines and impoundment.