40 migrants dropped off at Palatine bus station before being rerouted to Chicago

Forty migrants out of Texas were briefly dropped off at a Palatine bus station before being forced to reboard and head toward Chicago.

Palatine police say they were called just before 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of W. Wood Street after a bus out of Texas dropped off migrants at the Palatine Metra Station.

Forty migrants got off of the bus, but police say they worked with the bus driver and had them reboard.

The bus driver was then given the address for the designated drop-off location in Chicago and drove the migrants out of the village while accompanied by officers.